× FULL LIST: These retailers may have sold turkey recalled over salmonella concerns

The USDA has expanded a recall of turkey products sold by Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC over an outbreak of salmonella to include more than 147,000 pounds of meat sold across the country.

According to the USDA, salmonella was found in samples from a Sept. 11, 2018 production that shipped nationwide, and the bacteria has been found in ground turkey, turkey patties, and pet food and even live turkeys. It’s source remains unclear.

Since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first linked the outbreak to raw turkey products in July, at least 164 people have gotten sick in 35 states, 63 were hospitalized, and one person in California has died.

The most common symptoms of salmonella consumption are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating a contaminated product. While most recover, cases can be more serious for the elderly, babies and people with compromised immune systems.

According to a notice issued by the USDA, these Illinois retailers may have sold raw ground turkey products recalled by Jennie-O, but they caution there could be some that are not listed, or others listed that did not receive infected products. You can check the labels of Jennie-O products to see if they’re included.

The retailers include: