FULL LIST: These retailers may have sold turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
The USDA has expanded a recall of turkey products sold by Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC over an outbreak of salmonella to include more than 147,000 pounds of meat sold across the country.
According to the USDA, salmonella was found in samples from a Sept. 11, 2018 production that shipped nationwide, and the bacteria has been found in ground turkey, turkey patties, and pet food and even live turkeys. It’s source remains unclear.
Since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first linked the outbreak to raw turkey products in July, at least 164 people have gotten sick in 35 states, 63 were hospitalized, and one person in California has died.
The most common symptoms of salmonella consumption are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating a contaminated product. While most recover, cases can be more serious for the elderly, babies and people with compromised immune systems.
According to a notice issued by the USDA, these Illinois retailers may have sold raw ground turkey products recalled by Jennie-O, but they caution there could be some that are not listed, or others listed that did not receive infected products. You can check the labels of Jennie-O products to see if they’re included.
The retailers include:
- Berkeley Finer Foods, 5447 Street Charles Road, Berkeley, IL
- Berkot’s, 100 Market Street, Manhattan, IL
- Fairplay Finer Foods, 2323 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL
- Fairplay Foods, 4640 South Halsted, Chicago, IL
- Fairplay Foods, 3057 West 159th Street, Markham, IL
- Fairplay Foods, 2200 South Western, Chicago, IL
- Food Smart, 2901 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
- Grand Food, 341 Hazel Avenue, Glencoe, IL
- Grand Food, 606 Greenbay Road, Winnetka, IL
- Gray’s Foods, 1630 North Alpine Road, Rockford, IL
- Jackson Street Market, 1601 West Jackson Street, Macomb, IL
- Kramer’s Foods, 16 Grant Square, Hinsdale, IL
- Sullivan’s Foods, 703 North Elida Street, Winnebago, IL
- Sullivan’s Foods, 2002 West Galena Avenue, Freeport, IL
- Sullivan’s Foods, 201 Dodds Drive, Lena, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 5630 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 271 South Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 6704 Joliet Road, Countryside, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 3607 Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 7580 Barrington Road, Hanover Park, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 5233 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 2099 North Mannheim Road, Melrose Park, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 8900 North Greenwood Avenue, Niles, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 1241 East Rand Road, Prospect Heights, IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 7401 West 25th Street, North Riverside IL
- Tony’s Finer Foods, 4608 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL
- Treasure Island, 1526 East 55th Street, Chicago, IL
- Treasure Island, 1639 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL
- Walt’s Food Center, 16145 State Street, South Holland, IL