Full honors funeral for Chicago Police Officer Jimenez likely Monday, police say

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Chicago police officer who was shot and killed at Mercy Hospital will be honored this weekend.

A wake will likely be held for Officer Samuel Jimenez on Sunday at Oehler Funeral Home, located at 2099 Miner St., in Des Plaines.

A funeral is expected to be held on Monday.

Funeral arrangements for fallen #ChicagoPolice officer Sam Jimenez are being worked on and will be posted as soon as they are finalized. For external agency travel planning purposes, we are aiming for Sunday visitation with a full honors funeral on Monday 11/27. Details to follow pic.twitter.com/FL0DrTkh1J — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 21, 2018

Jimenez joined the department in Feb. 2017 and just recently completed his probationary period to officially become a full-fledged officer. He was married and the father of three children.

Jimenez was killed during a shootout with Lopez. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Jimenez didn’t typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it “speaks volumes about his character.”

He is the second officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

Mercy Hospital and the 100 Club of Chicago are collecting donations to help the families of the officer and two hospital workers killed in Monday’s shooting.

Donations can be made at Mercy-Chicago.org and 100ClubChicago.org.