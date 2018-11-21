Dear Tom,

Do you have details on the 1975 Thanksgiving eve snowstorm? The snow was so heavy that I couldn’t make it from Elk Grove to Rock Island.



That storm occurred 43 years ago on Nov. 26-27, 1975. The snow began Wednesday afternoon with the intensity increasing throughout rush hour.

The heavy snowfall clogged highways and canceled flights, paralyzing holiday travel. Snowfall on Wednesday totaled 7.5 inches, and when the snow finally ended early on Thanksgiving morning, Midway Airport, then city’s official site, had logged 8.6 inches. The eight inch snow cover that morning tied 1895 for the holiday’s deepest cover. More recently, a Thanksgiving Eve snowstorm in 2004 brought 4.3 inches to the city, also causing major disruptions to holiday travel.