ELYSBURG, Pa. — Marcus Leshock and his 83 year-old father ride the "Phoenix" wooden roller coaster at Knoebel's Amusement Resort.

In the latest Coastin' The Country segment, Dan Leshock showed Marcus around his hometown amusement park and shared some of his favorite memories — before getting on board one of the top ranked wooden roller coasters in the world!

Check out the full ride here!

Knoebels Amusement Resort

Elysburg, PA

800-487-4386