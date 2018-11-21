Chicagoans give thanks by giving back to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As families prepare for to open their homes for Thanksgiving, many Chicagoans are also opening their hearts to those in need.

All over the city there is an outpouring of service and donations to help people who are in need. Next to the Sanctuary Church in West Pullman, the Mother Jones Food Pantry makes sure families have something to eat for the holidays.

On the West Side, a huge crowd of people lined up at Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill for their fourth-annual turkey giveaway. They handed out thousands of turkeys to people in the community for free, and will be giving out more on Thanksgiving Day.

Owner Quentin Love says it's is all about showing appreciation by giving back and sharing the love.

"It’s the greatest feeling in the world," Love said.