5th Annual Chicago Fire Department Stache Bash

Old Crow Smokehouse

3506 N. Clark

7-10PM open bar and buffet-$50

Entertainment by DJ Lee Michaels, raffles, celebrity guest, silent auction, photo booth. There will be a mustache contest and Stachely Cup Presentation. All of the proceeds will go to Prostate Cancer Awareness and Research.

Tickets are available at the door and on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cfd-stache-bash-2018-tickets