× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ Washington

*Corey Crawford, who missed some time early in the season because of a concussion, has been very streaky this season, and he is currently on a heater. Check out his last three starts: 2-0-1, 0.65 GAA, .980 Save Pct. (98/100).

*The Blackhawks earned seven points (of a possible eight) in their first four road games of the season, but have earned just one (of a possible 12 points) in their last six road tilts.

*Chicago is just 3-for-29 (10.3%) with the man advantage in its 10 road games, and it didn’t even garner a power-play chance in its last road game (November 12 at Carolina). Jonathan Toews has two of the three road power-play goals for the Blackhawks this season (Alex DeBrincat has the other).

*Whether it has been Capital One Arena or Nationals Park, Patrick Kane has not enjoyed playing in the nation’s capital. He has personally played in six games there, and the Blackhawks are 0-5-1 with Kane posting a -10 plus/minus rating and only one point (an assist at Nationals Park in the outdoor game on January 1, 2015).