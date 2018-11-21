A cloudy Thanksgiving with temps in the high 30s
-
Temperatures in the 30s, chance of scattered showers this week
-
Another cold front and more cold air
-
Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Cloudy and cold, temps in the upper 30s Sunday
-
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
November cold spell has entered its third week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday