Video shows military dad’s homecoming surprise as children meet Santa

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A military father who said he had dreamed of his homecoming for months, finally got the chance to surprise his family during a visit to meet Santa.

Sgt. Adam Powell, with the Army National Guard, gave his children a gift they weren't expecting Monday night at a Bass Pro Shops outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to WPMT.

Each year the store transforms the boar section into a "Santa's Wonderland" display, with lots of decorations and a chance to meet Santa.

Video shows the moment when Santa, who had been meeting with Powell's wife and three children, got up to open a door behind him.

"I saw the ... uniform," 8-year-old son Alan said. "I was like, 'Who is that?'”

Powell was deployed in Jordan for the last year.

“My kids and my wife are everything to me," Powell said. "So being home, being back, being reunited. It’s a great feeling. It’s a surreal ending to everything."