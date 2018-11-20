Dear Tom,

This fall we’ve had three official one inch or more snowfalls before Thanksgiving. Has this ever happened before in Chicago?

Thanks,

Kent Rhodes

Lisle

Dear Kent,

We sent Chicago climatologist and weather historian Frank Wachowski to the archives to check things out. Wachowski found that while it’s not a common occurrence , it has happened four times before dating back to 1884 and in all instances the total snowfall exceeded this year’s official 3.6 inch total. In 1895, the city logged more than an inch of snow on November 21, 25 and 26 for a total of 13.5 inches. In 1951 snowfalls on November 3, 6, and 7 totaled 13.7 inches and just four year later snows on November 2, 18 and 19 added up to 5.4 inches. Prior to this year, the last occurrence was back in 1989 when snowfalls on October 19 and 20 and November 22 produced a total of 7.8 inches.