‘They were breaking brooms’ – Drunk curling team kicked out of tournament

Curlers are accustomed to playing on thin ice, but a Canadian curling team, featuring an Olympic gold medalist, were kicked out of a tournament at the weekend for “unacceptable behavior,” which included being “extremely drunk.”

Ryan Fry, who won gold for Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and his teammates Jamie Koe, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby reportedly broke brooms and damaged locker rooms.

The foursome forfeited their final game at the Red Deer Curling Classic in Alberta on Sunday, a World Curling Tour event, and Fry later apologized for his behavior.

Facility manager Wade Thurber told CBC Sports: “They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behavior that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to and it was just ‘enough was enough,'”

“There was some damage in the locker room and other teams complaining about their stuff being kicked around in the locker room.”

A sign placed in the arena said the team had been disqualified from the competition and all future events at the club.

In a Twitter post, Olympian Fry said: “I never meant to offend anyone but that’s the result of a poor decision – I have to live with the consequences and will be taking every step needed to guarantee this never happens again.”

Though Koe wasn’t part of the last game, he issued a statement on Twitter, saying: “Due to a lapse in judgment, we contributed to a unpleasant experience for others.

“Although I removed myself from the last game before it started, the actions from the team led to our disqualification.

“We were disrespectful and the committee was right to disqualify us from further play which we did not argue.”