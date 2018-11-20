The wintry chill continues; Tuesday marks the 15th consecutive “colder than normal” day in a November among the coldest 6% since 1871; brief warming arrives Fri/Sat—but possibly wintry Sunday night/Monday storm to tug cold air back in next week
