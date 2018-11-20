Officer shot and killed at Mercy Hospital remembered as hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer slain during Monday's shooting at a hospital was remembered as a hero.

The Chicago Police Department identified the officer shot and killed at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Ave. as 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez. Jimenez joined the department in Feb. 2017 and just recently completed his probationary period to officially become a full-fledged officer. Jimenez was married and the father of three children.

Jimenez was killed during a shootout with Juan Lopez, the 32-year-old gunman who killed two others Monday.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."

The CPD tweeted the following statement early Tuesday morning: "Today, we mourn Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. His heroic actions saved countless lives. He ran toward danger. He ran toward those shots. He ran into fire. Selflessly. Samuel Jimenez: altruism personified."

On Tuesday morning, bunting draped at entrance of Chicago Police District 2--the home to patrolman Jimenez.

The officer's friend, Monica Martinez said she was shocked when she heard about what happened. The two were friends since high school and she said Jimenez loved what he did, and he cared about those around him.

"Even if he didn’t know you he’d always say hi, smile," she said.

A District 2, the medical staff from University of Chicago Hospital dropped off food and gave their condolences. Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson arrived to speak to officers at the 2 p.m. roll call. A roll call that 24 hours ago, Jimenez was a part of.

"He's a great husband, a great dad. A great police officer and a great person," Johnson said. "And when you lose somebody like that it hurts. It hurts everybody. It pulls at your soul and it’s tugging at the city’s soul right now."

Jimenez graduated from Foreman High School on the city's Northwest Side 10 years ago. On Saturday morning, the school will be hosting a remembrance, organized by his friends.

Jimenez is the second officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

Remembrance for Officer Samuel Jimenez

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Foreman College and Career Academy

3235 N. Leclaire Ave.

Chicago, IL, 60641