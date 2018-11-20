Lunchbreak: Braised Pork Loin Chops with Mushroom Marsala Gravy and Turnip Greens with a Veggie Salad

Sarah Stegner, Chef/Co-owner, Prairie Grass Cafe
Carrie Nahabedian, Chef/Owner, Brindille
LaToria Williams, culinary student at Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute
Recipes:
LaToyia William’s Braised Pork Loin Chops with Mushroom Marsala Gravy and Turnip Greens
Serves 4
1/3 Cup Flour
½ teaspoon Salt and Pepper
½ teaspoon Garlic Salt
½ teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ teaspoon Dried Oregano
4 6oz portions Boneless Pork Loin Chops
3 Tablespoons Butter
4 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Cup Sliced Cremini Mushrooms
1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
½ Cup Marsala Wine
1 Cup Stock
Season loin chops with salt, pepper, garlic salt, garlic powder and oregano. Dust chops in flour and shake off excess. Heat olive oil in large sauté pan. Add chops and cook until brown (about 3 minutes per side). Take chops out and set to the side. Add butter to pan with diced garlic and mushrooms. Sauté for 5 minutes adding salt and pepper to taste. Deglaze with Marsala and cook for 3 minutes. Add stock and loin chops to pan, cover and braise for 15-20 minutes. Serve hot.
Sautéed Turnip Greens:
Serves 4
3 Tablespoons Olive Oil
4 Peeled and sliced garlic cloves
½ Pound Turnip Greens, cleaned
2 Tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Whole Sliced Shallots
2 Roma Tomatoes (rough chopped/crushed)
In a large skillet over medium heat, add olive oil. When oil is glistening hot and fragrant, add garlic and shallots. Sauté until tender. Add turnip greens, toss frequently and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes or until wilted but still tender. Add vinegar, salt, and pepper and cook for one more minute. Serve immediately.
Potato Cakes:
Serves 4
2 cups (2 potatoes) Potato (peeled, boiled and mashed)
½ Cup Flour
2 Tablespoons Chives, chopped
1 teaspoon Dill, chopped
1 Egg
½ teaspoon Garlic Powder
½ teaspoon Salt
½ teaspoon Pepper
½ Cup (or as needed) Vegetable Oil
Mix potatoes, flour, onion, egg, salt, pepper, dill, chives, and garlic powder together in a bowl. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Drop 4 inch circles of mixture into hot oil. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove and drain on paper towels. Serve immediately.
Sliced mushrooms, hearty greens, sliced apples, turnips, cider vinaigrette salad
Chef Sarah Stegner Prairie Grass Cafe
Chef Carrie Nahabedian, Brindille
Ingredients for salad:
½ cup white and baby bella mushrooms washed, trimmed and sliced (river valley ranch mushrooms)
2 handfuls of heart greens such as kale, arugula, spinach, swiss chard
1 large apple or 2 small apples sliced up
Turnips, peeled and thinly sliced
Micro greens (Three Sisters Garden)
Salt & fresh ground black pepper
Ingredients for Cider Vinaigrette:
2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons Ellis Farm Honey (use a local honey)
3-4 tablespoons cider Vinegar
Salt & fresh ground black pepper
Splash of olive oil
Mix these ingredients together in a bowl.
Put the mushrooms, turnips, greens and apples in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss with a splash of the vinaigrette.