Lauren Comitor returns to Sports Feed to talk about Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears

CHICAGO - It was a joyous 24 hours for Bears fans as they picked up one of their biggest regular season victories this decade.

Then the injury report came out.

Mitchell Trubisky was listed on there Monday and Tuesdays he deals with a shoulder injury suffered against the Vikings late in the fourth quarter on Sunday. It has put his status for Thursday's game with the Lions jeopardy, and has Chase Daniel preparing for his first start as a member of the Bears.

