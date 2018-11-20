Here are the 3 victims in Chicago’s Mercy Hospital shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police say a domestic dispute led to a deadly shooting at Mercy Hospital on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago police responded to the scene at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center at 2525 S. Michigan Ave. for reports of shots fired just before 3:30 p.m. Monday.

A Chicago Police Officer, an emergency room doctor and a first-year pharmacy resident, were all killed in the attack.

The gunman, Juan Lopez, 32, also died, but it is unclear whether he died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was a domestic incident, and the gunman's first victim was a woman with whom he had had a relationship with.

These are the victims:

Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez

The Chicago Police Department have identified the slain officer as 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez. He joined the department in Feb. 2017 and just recently completed his probationary period to officially become a full-fledged officer. Jimenez was married and the father of three children.

Jimenez was killed during a shootout with Lopez. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Jimenez didn't typically work in the hospital area, but that the officer responded when he heard that shots were fired. He says it "speaks volumes about his character."

The CPD tweeted the following statement early Tuesday morning: "Today, we mourn Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez. His heroic actions saved countless lives. He ran toward danger. He ran toward those shots. He ran into fire. Selflessly. Samuel Jimenez: altruism personified."

Dr. Tamara O'Neal

Tamara O'Neal, 38, an emergency room physician, was known as very charitable and deeply religious. She never worked Sundays because of her religious faith. O'Neal had broken off her engagement to the gunman, Juan Lopez, back in September.

Lopez and O'Neal had been arguing in the hospital parking lot before he displayed a handgun and fatally shot her.

Dr. Dayna Less

Dayna Less, 25, a first year pharmacy resident, had recently graduated from Purdue University and started working at Mercy Hospital in July. Less was planning a wedding for next year in Indiana. She also had plans to go home this week for Thanksgiving.

Less was killed as she was getting off a hospital elevator.