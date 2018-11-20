× Gunman in deadly Mercy Hospital shooting identified

CHICAGO — The gunman who fatally shot a Chicago police officer, a doctor and a pharmaceutical assistant at Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon has been identified.

The Chicago Police Department have confirmed the shooter’s identity as 32-year-old Juan Lopez of Chicago.

Lopez also died Monday, but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The shooting was a domestic incident, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said. Lopez’s first victim was emergency room physician Tamara O’Neal, 38, who was his former fiance.

Pharmacy resident Dayna Less, 25, a recent graduate of Purdue University, was also killed.

Chicago Police identified the slain officer as 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez. He joined the force in Feb. 2017 and recently completed probationary training, becoming a full-fledged officer, Johnson said. Jimenez was a father of three. A procession was held for him Monday night.

Chicago “lost a doctor, pharmaceutical assistant and a police officer, all going about their day, all doing what they loved,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said, fighting back tears. “This just tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and a consequence of evil.”

The chain of events that led to the shooting began with an argument in the hospital parking lot involving the gunman and O’Neal, police said.