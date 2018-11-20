× Corey Crawford returns to form when the Blackhawks need him

CHICAGO – This is the goalie that Blackhawks fans have been waiting for since December of 2017.

As backups struggled to fill his role in a playoff-less season, the team and rooters reminisced about the days when Corey Crawford was in the net. Many times, poor offensive efforts were rescued by his saves. Off nights for the defense were neutralized by his prowess in the net.

It was certainly a case of not appreciating what you have until it’s gone, and that’s saying it lightly for the Blackhawks when Corey Crawford missed most of the 2017-2018 season.

Once again, the goalie is coming through for the Blackhawks when the team needs him after his return to the lineup in October.

In the last three games, as the Blackhawks have been adjusting to the new offensive schemes of head coach Jeremy Colliton, Crawford has helped to save some light offensive efforts with his play in the net. He’s allowed just two goals in that span while facing 100 shots, and pitched his first shutout in nearly a year in the Blackhawks’ 1-0 win over St. Louis on November 14th.

That was significant, considering the victory ended an eight-game winless streak that got head coach Joel Quenneville fired and put the Blackhawks near the bottom of the Western Conference.

For his efforts, Crawford was named the NHL’s No. 2 star of the week after allowing .65 goals in three games and a .980 save percentage.

“We’ve had a good stretch here at home – five of six points, and that was definitely key for us after that other streak we had,” said Crawford of the recent string of good games. “We’re playing really well, everyone together. We’re feeding off each other, communicating out there.”