Chicago police officer shot in vest following traffic stop on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the vest following a traffic stop on the city's South Side Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday near 87th and Paulina in the Gresham neighborhood.

According to Chicago police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, a 6th District officer was shot and hit in the vest by an offender following a traffic stop. Officers returned fire with the suspect, striking them.

The officer has been transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital and is expected to be OK. The suspect was also transported to an area hospital in an critical condition.

Nearby St. Ethelreda School is on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.