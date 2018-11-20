‘Art on the Mart’ brings giant holiday display to the side of the Merchandise Mart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— "Art on the Mart" utilizes the biggest digital video projection system in the world to turn the Merchandise Mart into a giant canvas, and this weekend it's making a huge addition to the spirit of the season with unique holiday-themed animations.

"It's just stunning. You'll see grand scale snowflakes, moving tree branches covered in snow...even a giant gingerbread house," said "Art on the Mart" Executive Director Cynthia Noble.

Running Wednesday-Sunday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the animated shows are like holiday lights on steroids. From a projection room encased in glass under Wacker Drive, 34 projectors give off one million lumens of light to produce moving images across the massive 2.5-acre facade.

"It requires this incredible process of calibration of these multiple projectors and converging them on certain points to make sure that the entire grand surface is covered at the greatest brightness possible," Noble said.

It's a modern twist on Chicago's best holiday traditions. Onlookers can even tune in to audio designed to accompany the light show on the Art on the Mart website.

"Art on the Mart" runs runs through December 31.