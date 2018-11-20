Another cold front and more cold air

A cold front will sweep through from the north early Wednesday followed by northeast winds driving another surge of cold air into our area. We will experience predominately cloudy skies and a few snow flurries, especially near Lake Michigan with afternoon highs in the middle 30s.

On Thanksgiving Day high pressure will be centered north of Lake Huron, Chicago resting on the southern edge of colder air with afternoon highs again no warmer than the middle 30s. A strengthening southerly flow will boost temperatures into the middle and upper 40s Friday with rain likely that night.

Temperatures should continue to reach well into the 40s Saturday and Sunday if current forecasts pan out – Chicago positioned in the warm sector of a deepening low pressure system that will likely dump heavy snow over portions of Iowa and Wisconsin, while we experience rain here.