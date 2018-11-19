Woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Gresham

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert after a woman was sexually assaulted in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 78th Street and Fielding Avenue.

The woman says she was walking to the CTA Red Line under the viaduct on 78th Street when a man wearing a mask attacked her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her. He also stole her bank cards and money.

The man took off eastbound on 78th Street.

So far, no one is in custody. Police only provided a vague description of the suspect.