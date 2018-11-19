What Martha Stewart is making for Thanksgiving and her recommendations for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The queen of all things culinary, Martha Stewart was in Chicago over weekend.

She brought her wine and food expo to the United Club at Solider Field Saturday afternoon, something she hopes to make an annual event.

in between food demos and tastings, Martha talked with WGN's Dean Richards exclusively about all things food, including what "she's" got planned for her Thanksgiving table.

"I like my old-fashioned bread stuffing that I learned from my mother made out of country loaf bread and onions and apples and celery — very delicious. Then we're doing a cornbread stuffing with chestnut and a little bit of sausage," she said. "The best thing of all? Turkey meatballs! I've never done meatballs for Thanksgiving."

Martha's Thanksgiving suggestions for you to try at home include her Turkey 101 and parchment-wrapped turkey. As for a side dish, try Martha's cranberry-pomegranate Gelatin in a turkey mold!

More recipes at marthastewart.com.

