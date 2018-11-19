This backyard shed is actually piece of World’s Fair history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK, Ill. — Along the shady Forest Avenue in Oak Park, tourists stroll through an outdoor gallery of Frank Lloyd Wright homes.

A shed over a century old stands in the backyard of Mark Smylie — while not a Frank Lloyd Wright, it's an important piece of history.

It was moved to Oak Park from the World’s Fair as an original ticket booth from the Columbian Exposition of 1893.

After the fair ended in October of 1893, attorney Nathan Moore purchased it for his Frank Lloyd Wright estate in Oak Park.

Moore built a home for his daughter on the land, now owned by Mark Smylie.

Smylie has spent his own money bringing the ticket booth back to life.