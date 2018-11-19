The Trouble Tones performing on WGN Morning News!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Berlin based trio is composed of violinist Bennet Cerven, guitarist Florian Eisenschmidt and percussionist Oliver Maguire. An enchanting usually very fast played violin is the voice of the trio, but it’s not only the play of the violin that defines the group’s music. The groove of the cajón paired with a rhythmic guitar build the incomparable sound of the band. Describing themselves as “Instrumental World Fusion”, their music is characterised by emotionally driven, instrumental ballads reflecting pan-cultural influences and blending an eclectic fusion of traditions, to create a truly unique sound; representative of their extensive travels and consequent musical development.

The group has achieved success and wide acclaim for past releases, with their previous EP Soundtracks from the Street reaching the Top 5 in USA iTunes charts for Latin & World Music, as well as garnering 100 million+ video views on publications including Grand Masquerade, Gypsy Train and Christoph. In 2016 their song Ghosts of the Red Sand was selected as the theme song for RBB’s Auf Augenhöhe.

The popularity of their previous EP and the great response of the audience and various online platforms in Germany, UK and France, result from the group’s ability to share their energy with their audience and fascinate them by breaking with musical traditions. Everyone that joins the universe of The Trouble Notes remains a part of it, and often morph from a normal concertgoer into a true Troublemaker- sharing in the journey of the group.

Their new single, and title track of the album Lose Your Ties, is an immersive, emotionally charged and thrilling piece of music, encapsulating a melting pot of influences. This track, as with their other releases, deliberately lacks lyrics to allow the listener to create their own vision of what transpires during each song, to allow people from any corner of the world to embark on a cultural and geographical expedition.

Their Lose Your Ties album, released in February 2018, showcases a development of their expressive, incredibly diverse sound, representing the start of a new, and exciting, musical journey. The first run of The Trouble Notes Lose Your Ties show was presented by Cosmo and taz and debuted to sold-out audiences in Hamburg, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig and Berlin. Not only has it taken them all over Europe but this Fall the band is getting ready to finally meet new fans and friends on their extensive USA and Canada Tour.

Having played over 700 shows in 20 different countries The Trouble Notes have managed to build a loyal fan base with their unique and energetic performances all around the world.

Fascinated by the manifold encounters, the band follows the little voice, that has allowed them to lose their ties, from one magical place to the next. In their packed van, they drive through Europe. A never-ending adventure living their theme: "Music from everywhere for everyone“.

