Thanksgiving leftover recipes prepared by Joe’s Stone Crab chef Justin Diglia

Thanksgiving is just a few days away! Justin Diglia the Executive Chef at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab stopped by WGN to show us how to clear out our refrigerators after the holiday. Find out how to use all that Thanksgiving food for some delicious leftover recipes listed below.

Pineapple & Roasted Turkey Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound shredded turkey

1 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup apricot preserve

1/4 cup diced green onions

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup red seedless grapes quartered

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Roasted Turkey Shepard's Pie

Ingredients:

4 cups mashed potatoes

2 pounds roasted turkey meat

1 cup peas

1 cup carrots small diced cooked

1 cup green beans diced small

2 cups turkey gravy (if too thick add turkey or chicken stock)

1 1/2 teaspoons of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

Topping:

2 cups panko

2 oz. melted butter

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

combine all ingredients and reserve

For more information, food, and recipes:

Executive Chef Justin Diglia

Joe's Stone Crab Chicago

60 E. Grand Avenue

Chicago

(312) 379-5637

joes.net/chicago