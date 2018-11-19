Thanksgiving leftover recipes prepared by Joe’s Stone Crab chef Justin Diglia

Thanksgiving is just a few days away! Justin Diglia the Executive Chef at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab stopped by WGN to show us how to clear out our refrigerators after the holiday. Find out how to use all that Thanksgiving food for some delicious leftover recipes listed below.
Pineapple & Roasted Turkey Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound shredded turkey
1 cup of mayonnaise
1/2 cup apricot preserve
1/4 cup diced green onions
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup red seedless grapes quartered
1 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Roasted Turkey Shepard's Pie
Ingredients:
4 cups mashed potatoes
2 pounds roasted turkey meat
1 cup peas
1 cup carrots small diced cooked
1 cup green beans diced small
2 cups turkey gravy (if too thick add turkey or chicken stock)
1 1/2 teaspoons of salt
1 teaspoon of pepper
Topping:
2 cups panko
2 oz. melted butter
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
combine all ingredients and reserve
For more information, food, and recipes:
Executive Chef Justin Diglia
Joe's Stone Crab Chicago
60 E. Grand Avenue
Chicago
(312) 379-5637
joes.net/chicago