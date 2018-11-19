× Slowly, the Blackhawks are building a little momentum after win over the Wild

CHICAGO – This is not a stretch of multiple, dominating wins. Two of them weren’t even victories by definition.

Thanks to their ability to tie after regulation, the Blackhawks have gotten at least a point from two of their last four games, even with defeats in overtime.

In the midst of those are two games in which the team actually won – Wednesday against the Blues and then Sunday night at home against the Wild.

That 3-1 victory means Jeremy Colliton’s team has earned six points in their last four games. It’s not something for the fans at the United Center to get overly excited about, but compared to the miserable stretch before, it’s definitely a needed positive stretch for the group.

Before last Wednesday, the Blackhawks had failed to come up with a win in eight-consecutive games, and had their coach of ten years fired in the midst of the streak.

In only two of those games were the Blackhawks able to get a point, which dropped them towards the bottom of the Western Conference.

While there is more ground to make up, at least there is a little positive momentum coming from the team. After falling in overtime against the Kings when they scored just a single goal, the Blackhawks started fast against their division rival Sunday night.

Jonathan Toews put the Blackhawks on the board 8:26 into the game with his 11th goal of the year to make it 1-0. Brandon Saad followed with his sixth later in the period, and after that, it was on Corey Crawford that took care of the rest.

The goalie, who allowed just one regulation goal in his last two games, came up with another impressive effort on Sunday as he allowed just one of the 40 Minnesota shots to get past him on the evening.

Zach Parise beat him for a score in the second, but that was it as Crawford shut down every attempt from the Wild to even the game. Dominik Kahun’s empty net goal in the final minute sealed the Blackhawks’ eighth win of the season.

By no means is it a major streak to get very excited about, but slowly the team is pulling together more positive results than negatives ones. After a rough few weeks, it’s certainly a welcome sight.