Simeon High School files lawsuit over football playoff loss, claims cheating

CHICAGO — Athletes and parents at Simeon High School say they were cheated out of a state football playoff victory and they're suing.

Simeon faced Nazareth Academy, from La Grange Park, on Nov. 10.

On the sideline was Richard Mercado, an official from the Illinois High School Association. He happens to have a son on the Nazareth football team.

Simeon's lawsuit claims Mercado spent the whole game working the referee and the other officials, and he convinced them to make several questionable calls that cost Simeon the game. Mercado was wearing his full referee uniform, even though he was not officiating the game, the complaint says.

The lawsuit also claims that as the final seconds ticked away, and Simeon was marching toward the goal line, an official and a Nazareth player fumbled with the ball, so Simeon couldn't run a final play. After the game, the complaint says Mercado trolled at least one Simeon player on Facebook later, saying "I did that to you."

The lawsuit demands that Mercado and the entire officiating crew be fired.

The Illinois High School Association sent WGN a statement that it has not received official notification of any litigation, so it has no comment. There's also no comment yet from the Nazareth coach or Mercado.

As for Nazareth, they face St. Charles for the Division 7A State Championship Saturday.

The complaint asks that Nazareth be eliminated from that game.

Read the full complaint below: