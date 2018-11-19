Rolling Stones coming to Chicago’s Soldier Field

CHICAGO — The Rolling Stones on Monday announced plans to perform at Chicago’s Soldier Field in June 2019.

The iconic group will perform at Soldier Field on June 21, 2019, as part of a U.S. tour that includes stop in New Jersey, California and everything in between.

There will be a fan ticket pre-sale on Nov. 28. To sign up for access, visit this link by 8 a.m. CST on Nov. 27: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/PresaleTW.

For more information on the tour and a complete list of U.S. cities, visit rollingstones.com/tickets.

