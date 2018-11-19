× Prisoner hit by 2 cars after escaping police van in Chicago

CHICAGO — Authorities say a prisoner was hurt in Chicago after escaping from a police transport van and getting hit by two other vehicles.

Police said the 22-year-old man was struck around 6 a.m. Monday near the 2100 block of E. 103rd on the city’s South Side.

He opened a van door and jumped out during a stop at a police station, and was hit by the vehicles about a block away.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.