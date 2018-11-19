Pigeon found wearing rhinestone vest in Arizona — is it yours?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEORIA, Ariz. — An Arizona rescue shelter is looking for the owner of a pigeon that was found making a bold fashion statement: rhinestones!

The bird was brought to the Fallen Feathers Bird Rescue wearing a bedazzled vest after a woman in Glendale found it trying to get through her sliding glass door, according to KTVK. Fallen Feathers has nicknamed him "Liberace."

Besides the vest, there are other signs that the bird is someone's pet.

"A wild bird naturally flies to light, and this guy kind of hangs on your shoulder," Jody Kieran, Fallen Feathers director, told KSAZ. "He's not looking to get out of here."

It's been a week since the bird was rescued, and no owner has come forward to claim the pet so far. But thanks to Fallen Feathers's social media posts, many people are eager to adopt the flashy bird.

Fallen Feathers might train the pigeon to be wild if no owners are found, though it might be beyond that point, according to KSAZ.

Pigeons make well-behaved house pets, according to Kieran. The bird even watched a Western, inspiring a new nickname: the "Rhinestone Cowboy."

For now, the pigeon is flying solo and in style.