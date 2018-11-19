November cold spell has entered its third week

November, 2018 has been notably cloudy and cold. Through the 19th, the city has received less than 30% of possible sunshine, while the month’s average temperature is running 7.6 degrees below normal. This month’s cold has not been extreme, but it has been persistent. No record lows have been set, but Monday marked the 14th consecutive day to post a temperature deficit. Our current cold snap is expected to last another 3 days, with highs forecast to be in the 30s through Thanksgiving. Increasing south winds, due to spread across the region Thursday night and Friday, are to deliver milder air, allowing temperatures to rise well into the 40s. Readings near 50 degrees are possible on Saturday. To date, this month warmest temperature has been 52 degrees. Milder air is not to last. Forecasts are in close agreement in bringing another push of cold air to the region Sunday into Monday, perhaps accompanied by snow.