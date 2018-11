Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Artists Chorale, under the direction of Tom Vendafreddo

Event:

Fifth Anniversary Concert Celebration

Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Old St. Patrick’s Church (700 West Adams, Chicago, IL 60661)

The concert will also feature the smaller Chicago Artists Ensemble (under the direction of Devin DeSantis) and the Walter Payton College Prep Concert Choir (under the direction of Kate Johnston).

http://www.chicagoartistschorale.org/