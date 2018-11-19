× Lunchbreak: Charred Green Beans with a Romesco Style Sauce

Amy Lukasik, Sur La Table Resident Chef

Sur La Table –

4999 Old Orchard Center

Suite L12 Skokie, Illinois 60077

https://www.surlatable.com/

Recipe:

Charred Green Beans (can also be called blistered green beans) with Romesco style sauce

Ingredients:

1 Roasted Red Pepper (jarred or roast on your own)

2 pts cherry tomatoes

1/2 c toasted, blanched slivered almonds

2 cloves garlic

2 TB Olive Oil

2 TB sherry vinegar

2 tsp sweet smoked paprika

Pinch of cayenne

Salt and Pepper

Vegetable Oil

1 lb haricot verts (green beans), trimmed

Preheat oven to 450 degrees, roast tomatoes in oven for 15 minutes or until tomatoes are blistered or charred. Let cool slightly. Add roasted tomatoes, roasted red pepper, almonds, garlic, Olive oil, sherry vinegar, sweet smoked paprika and cayenne to food processor or blender. Pulse until it has the consistency of pesto. Season with salt and pepper.

Heat vegetable oil in a cast iron skillet on medium high. You should see a little bit of smoke. Add half of the green beans to the pan and spread into a single layer. Do not stir or disturb the beans. Let them cook until they get blistered on one side, then flip once, blistering them on the other side. Season with salt and pepper. Toss until all side are blistered. About 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan and place in serving dish. Cook other batch of beans. Toss beans with Romesco sauce. Serve at room temperature.