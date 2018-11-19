× 1 to 2-inches of snow could slow morning commute in counties adjacent to Lake Michigan Tuesday morning

Snow could accumulate 1 to 2-inches close-in along and inland of Lake Michigan early Tuesday morning across a good portion of Lake and Cook Counties/Chicago in Illinois and much of Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana. The early morning commute could be slowed considerably in these counties as temperatures in the mid and upper 20s will likely cause the snow to stick, creating slick spots and slushy roads.

A cold front swept south across the Chicago area late Monday evening and the triggering upper-air disturbance will follow, spreading snow south and east over primarily the lakeside counties in Illinois and Indiana. Following this upper-air disturbance, north to northeast winds off the waters of Lake Michigan will generate an additional period of lake-effect snow showers that will likely add to the system-driven earlier snow.

Snow should end in Lake and then Cook Counties in Illinois first, then in lake and Porter Counties, Indiana later in the morning – winds gradually shifting to west-southwest area-wide by Tuesday afternoon.

Latest weather radar mosaic…