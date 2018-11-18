Sunday Brunch: Thanksgiving Turkey and Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chef Jill Dedinsky owns The Goddess and Grocer, a fast-casual restaurant and catering service with multiple Chicago locations. She stopped by the WGN studios to share insider tricks for prepping Thanksgiving turkey.

Goddess and Grocer

1649 N. Damen Ave.

901 N. Larrabee Ave.

O’Hare Terminal 5

1127 N. State St.

goddessandgrocer.com

Thanksgiving Turkey

Ingredients:

1 12-14lb turkey

rough chopped carrots, celery, onion, lemons

butter

salt and pepper

stuffing

Preparation:

Rinse and dry bird. Salt and pepper the tail cavity and then stuff with bird the carrots, celery, onion and lemons. Stuff the neck cavity with the stuffing (recipe below).

Place turkey in pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with plastic wrap and then foil. Place in a 350-degree oven for about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Uncover for the last 20 minutes, coat with melted butter and turn heat up to 400 degrees. Put back in oven to brown and crisp up skin.

Once out of the oven, let turkey rest for at least 20 minutes. Then carve and enjoy.

Perfect Stuffing

Ingredients:

6 cups cubed white bread

2 bags chicken stuffing mix

2 cups turkey sausage crumbles

2 cups diced apples

2 cups sautéed diced celery, onions and carrots

1 tbsp sage

4 tbsp veggie base

1/2 stick butter

5-7 cups hot water

Preparation:

Sauté onions, celery, carrots, apples, sausage and butter together. Once sautéed, add sage and veggie base.

Mix bread cubes and stuffing mix together in a large bowl. Add your sausage and apple mix to bread. Slowly add the hot water to the bread — mixing until your stuffing has the amount of liquid you like.

Transfer to a greased pan and bake in a 350-degree oven for 40 minutes covered.