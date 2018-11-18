× Man groped cyclist on Milwaukee Avenue, punched man who confronted him: police

CHICAGO — A Northwest Side man groped a woman riding a bicycle and then punched a man who confronted him about it, police said.

Zachary Konecki, 30, appeared in bond court Saturday on charges of aggravated battery in a public place.

Authorities identified Konecki as the man who, while riding a mini motorcycle, groped a woman riding a bicycle in the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 4 p.m. Sept. 22. When a man confronted Konecki, police said, Konecki punched the man.

Konecki, of the 3500 block of North Normandy Avenue, was arrested this week.

Bail was set at $5,000.