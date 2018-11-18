× Man fatally shot in front of wife in Gage Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in his head in front of his wife in Gage Park early Sunday, police said.

The man and his wife were driving about 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the wife noticed a red truck following them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

When the couple arrived at their destination in the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue, the truck pulled up alongside them and a man inside flashed gang signs, police said. The victim “returned the same hand sign,” according to police. A man inside the truck then opened fire, shooting the victim in the back of his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The man’s wife was not wounded.

Police said no further description of the truck or suspects was available.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.