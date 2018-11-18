× Man, 22, shot dead in West Town

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in his chest late Saturday, police said.

Officers found the man on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of West Huron Street in West Town about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He had been shot in his chest.

The victim was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Quantis Smith, 22, of the 3000 block of West Lexington Street. He was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Police noted that a black SUV was seen traveling east away from the shooting.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.