Snow spreading across the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Snow spreading across northern Illinois from the west will likely end up depositing 1 to 2-inches over the Chicago-area today with greatest amounts along and north of Interstate-80. With temperatures in the low to middle 30s roads will be wet with less-traveled highways becoming at least slushy and slick where heavier snowfall occurs. So plan ahead for slower potentially hazardous travel over portions of our area. Snow will be diminishing/ending from the west this Saturday afternoon.

Latest weather radar mosaic…