× Man shot several times inside apartment walks to bus stop

CHICAGO – Chicago police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds at a bus stop in the South Shore neighborhood around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

The man told police he was shot inside a nearby apartment and was able to leave and walk to the bus stop at 79th and Exchange.

Police say he had been shot one time in the face and five times in the chest.

He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.