CHICAGO — More than a million lights will be glowing downtown for the 27th annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

A parade was slated to run along Michigan Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Mickey and Minnie Mouse as grand marshals. It all ends with a fireworks show around 7 p.m.

