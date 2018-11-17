La Casa Norte opening brand new facility in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- La Casa Norte is an organization serving homeless youth and families in Chicago for more than 16 years. This winter, La Casa Norte is opening a brand new, $20 million, multi-use facility in Humboldt Park. The state of the art facility will include permanent housing apartments, community medical services, financial literacy classes, and much more. Their executive director, Sol Flores, talked with Sean Lewis about their new building.
