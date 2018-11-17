× Has Chicago ever experienced a colder Thanksgiving than Christmas in the same calendar year?

Dear Tom,

Chuck Kennell

Dear Chuck,

We asked Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski to check it out and he found that it has happened in many years. Based on the city’s normal temperatures, highs on Thanksgiving range from the low to mid-40s but drop to 32 degrees by Christmas Day. Since 1990, five Christmases have been warmer than the preceding Thanksgiving: in 2014, 2009, 2007, 1994 and 1991. One of the city’s biggest holiday temperature reversals was in 1982 when the high on Christmas hit a record 64 degrees following a chilly 36-degree Thanksgiving. Surprisingly, the city has also logged four white Thanksgivings (an inch or more of snow cover) when the ground was bare on the following Christmas (1895, 1949, 2004 and 2005).