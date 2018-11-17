Driver Hurt In River North Crash

 One driver had to be rescued when the person lost control of his car and smashed into a building in River North.    The driver of the Hyundai hit a building on state street near Huron.  He was pinned inside, and firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.  He's been transported to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.  No one else was hurt.  Police are investigating whether speed played a factor in the crash.