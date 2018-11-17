Anonymous good Samaritan pays Target customer’s $367 bill

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. — Howard Gipson doesn’t like asking for help, even from his close friend Coralea Gosnell, according to KPHO.

Gipson has multiple sclerosis and just moved to Arizona from California.

A few days ago, Gosnell was helping Gipson stock up on supplies at a Target store in Ahwatukee. When they got to the cashier, Gipson’s credit card was denied.

“I was like no way,” Gipson said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

But the disappointment and embarrassment didn’t last long. A customer in line discreetly paid Gipson’s $367 bill then left.

“With so much ugly in the world right now, somebody steps up and does something like this,” Gosnell said. “It just makes you rethink everything. It gives you a positive and makes you wake up with a smile in the morning.”

Gipson hurried out to the parking lot to find the good Samaritan, but he wasn’t around. Gipson would love to thank him in person.

“Just what that guy did — I just couldn’t believe it,” Gipson said. ” … There’s good everywhere. It just takes people to do it, just do it. And when somebody does it, just accept it and be grateful.”

Gosnell posted what happened on Facebook and was overwhelmed by the reaction and the number of people inspired by the random act of kindness. There’s now a long list of people planning to pay it forward themselves.

“We will pay it forward,” Gosnell said. “Our hearts are overflowing. We’ll definitely make sure we get it paid back.”

“I just hope he’s watching this,” Gipson said. “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”