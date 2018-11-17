A wintry November 1959 — Snow, record early-season cold
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
-
Snow ends, sun comes out, then snow returns
First of two snow systems swipes area Thursday; its ice & snow produced downstate travel troubles; another snow possible with a new cold push Saturday; November remains 8th coldest since 1871
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
Chilly, cloudy November open to take a wintry turn Friday
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain