Illinois state police are investigating another shooting on a chicago expressway. 2 people were shot while riding in a party bus on the Bishop Ford. The party bus had left a club and was driving in the northbound lanes near 147th when someone opened fire around 4:30 this morning. The bus ended up at 130th and ellis near the altgeld gardens housing complex. Gunfire smashed the driver side window and it was riddled with bullet holes. One man inside was shot in the head and is now in critical condition. Another man was hit in the leg and is in stable condition. Chicago police shut down two lanes of the Bishop Ford near north Sibley looking for shell casings. So far no one is in custody, and Illinois state police and Chicago police continue to investigate.
2 Wounded In Party Bus Shooting
