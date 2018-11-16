Speeding driver flips car, crashes into Arlington Heights police station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — An Arlington Heights man is facing charges after he lost control of his car and crashed into the Arlington Heights police station last weekend.

Sam Kerlin was caught on security camera speeding in his 2015 Volkswagen GTI on Nov. 11, according to police. He lost control of his car between the fire and police stations in Arlington Heights. His car then cartwheeled across the police station lawn, officials said, slamming into a building.

Kerlin, 44, of the first block of South Vail Avenue in Arlington Heights, is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and speeding 35 mph or more above the posted limit.

He will appear in court Jan. 7.