Snow and Cold Saturday—warmup starts Wednesday

An Alberta Clipper that brought a Winter Weather Advisory to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa overnight and this morning brings us wet snow to start our Saturday. The snow will continue until diminishing in the early afternoon. Some snow will continue through the afternoon near the lake and in northwest Indiana. Up to 2 inches of snow may accumulate, especially in the northern suburbs. The cold weather we have been experiencing has reached portions of the south as a frost advisory was in place Saturday morning for most of Georgia, a large portion of South Carolina and extended into extreme northern Florida.

Our maximum temperatures which should be in the mid 40’s, remain well below normal until a warmup begins on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40’s. Temperatures approach 50 on Thanksgiving and reach 50 by Friday. Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy, milder and dry. Most of the middle portion of the country should be dry through the week.